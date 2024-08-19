Good news: Toddler who shot himself in Newark, NJ is recovering

👶 Toddler shot himself and was hospitalized

NEWARK — A three-year-old boy is making a recovery after shooting himself with a gun last week.

The toddler was rushed to University Hospital on Thursday afternoon. He was listed in critical condition that evening, according to Newark police.

Fortunately, it appears the boy is recovering.

He is now in stable condition, Newark spokeswoman Catherine Adams said late Monday morning.

Investigators found a firearm at the home on Wainwright Street where the toddler was injured, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. It appeared that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

NJ police stations offer free gun locks

There were 1,262 unintentional firearm deaths among juveniles in the U.S. between 2003 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Project ChildSafe, a nationwide education program launched in 1999, partners with local law enforcement to offer free firearm safety kits including gun locks. It has partnered with around 140 agencies in New Jersey, according to its website.

While Newark is not listed as a partner on the program's website, nearby partners include the Elizabeth and Kearny police departments.

Includes previous reporting from Dan Alexander.

