Toddler accidentally shoots himself in Newark, cops say

NEWARK — A toddler was hospitalized after firing a gun at himself late Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the 3-year-old appears to have shot himself accidentally inside a home on Wainwright Street in Newark's Weequahic neighborhood. Two other children were also present but were not injured.

A firearm was found at the home, according to Fragé.

Circumstances of the incident

The boy was taken to University Hospital. He was in critical condition as of Thursday night. Fragé said the shooting appears to have been accidental and self-inflicted.

A shop owner told News 12 that an older brother went into a nearby store to report the shooting.

Fragé did not disclose the circumstances of the shooting or if any adults were present.

