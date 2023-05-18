Good employment news released for New Jersey

⚫ NJ unemployment remains at a low number

⚫ Employment gains are recorded in several sectors

⚫ Nevertheless many NJ businesses still need workers

A lot of New Jersey businesses continue to report they are having a hard time hiring enough workers. Still, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the unemployment rate remains quite low, holding steady at 3.5%.

They report New Jersey’s labor market remained strong in April, with nonfarm employment increasing by 15,800 jobs to a seasonally adjusted level of 4,332,300, according to preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The job gains took place entirely in the private sector, which recorded a month-over-month increase of 15,900 jobs, while the public sector shed 100 jobs for the month. The labor force participation rate continued to rise, reaching 65.0% last month, the highest rate since June 2013.

Close up african businessman shaking hands with client fizkes loading...

More NJ residents are working

According to the Labor Department, seven of the nine major private industry sectors experienced job growth in April. The sectors that recorded employment increases were:

• Professional business services (+7,600)

• Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+3,600)

• Education and Health Services (+2,700)

• Leisure and hospitality (+1,200)

• Financial activities (+600)

• Construction (+300)

• Other services (+200)

vadimguzhva vadimguzhva loading...

A few industries lost jobs

Sectors that recorded a loss were:

• Information (-300)

• Manufacturing (-100)

The New Jersey Labor Department also reports the March preliminary employment estimates were revised upward by 5,400, for a gain of 2,800 jobs from February to March. Preliminary estimates indicated a loss of 2,600 jobs.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.