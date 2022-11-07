Golf and tennis: One of the most expensive homes for sale in NJ has it all

BERNARDSVILLE — Golfers and tennis buffs will love this multi-million dollar Somerset County home for sale.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

Built in 1897, this single-family Tuscany distinctive country villa located at Mountain Top Road, Bernardsville, sits on more than 13 acres of manicured greenery.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

It is listed as the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County, according to Zillow.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

The 7-bedroom, 10-bathroom (8 full and two half baths) estate is being sold for $12 million and has been restored to reflect both its “former glory and future aspirations,” the listing says.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

Each of the home’s four levels is serviced by an elevator.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

There is a two-bedroom, two-bath guest suite, a 21st-century brand-new kitchen with Boffi cabinets imported from Italy, Gaggenau appliances, and radiant-heated floors.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

A new gas fireplace, French-imported bookcases accented with LED lighting, a fireplace in the family room, a quartz wet bar, an exercise room, and a dressing room in the primary suite truly make this mansion unique.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

Other cool design features include Faircourt include bronze-accented wrought iron work in the entry opening to a foyer and a grand staircase with marble columns which is the perfect backdrop for family portraits.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

There is also a glass-enclosed loggia featuring a marble and granite floor, a trophy room to show off your accomplishments, an oak-paneled library, and a 60-foot-long gallery.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

For the sports nuts, there is a putting green to practice your swing, a VersaCourt tennis court, and a heated saltwater pool to enjoy laps or just lazily float. Plus, there is a heated parking courtyard.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

For the gardeners, enjoy an orchard filled with peach, pear, apple, and cherry trees.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

Hope you love windows because this place has plenty allowing natural sunlight to spill into every room, giving the place a light, airy feel to it.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

Upper and lower garages provide protected parking for multiple vehicles.

Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) Bernardsville Boro mansion for sale (Photo Credit: Zillow) loading...

To learn more about this little slice of paradise, visit here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.