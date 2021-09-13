Monday was a shorter day than normal for some students in Glassboro due to a shortage of bus drivers in the school district.

Students at Rogers Middle School, Bowe Middle School, Bullock Middle School, and Glassboro High School got let go on Monday 45 minutes earlier than their usual dismissal time.

It sounds like today's schedule may continue, according to a statement shared with parents by Glassboro school superintendent Dr. Mark Silverstein, who wrote, "Beginning Monday, we are altering the regular dismissal times for GIS and GHS to tackle transportation delays and ensure that the older students are released prior to their younger siblings."

Glassboro School District is currently understaffed by eight bus drivers, according to 6ABC.com, and is reportedly even offering some parents financial compensation for dropping their kids off to school and skipping the bus altogether.

6ABC.com reports that Glassboro received a number of school bus driver resignations heading into this new school year, but didn't say whether that was due to COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates.

The Glassboro Board of Education plans to meet September 20 to brainstorm about how to solve the school district's transportation issues.

In the meantime, if you're qualified to be a bus driver and are interested in applying for one of the open positions in Glassboro, contact Glassboro BOE at 856-652-2700.

