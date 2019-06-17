Plastic fragments lead to Ragu pasta sauce recall

The makers of Ragu pasta sauces have voluntarily recalled some varieties because they may contain fragments of plastic.

No cases of the fragments being found by consumers have actually been reported, according to Mizkan America, which said the recall was issued out of an "abundance of caution." The affected sauces were produced between June 4 and June 8 and some cases may have inadvertently been shipped to stores nationwide.

The recall is limited to the product with the specific cap code, and Mizkan said anyone who purchased it should throw the product away.

The recalled products are:

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2

RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.

Flavor Description: RAGÚ® Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion

Cap code: JUN0620YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Traditional

Cap code: JUN0420YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2

RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.

Flavor description: RAGÚ® Old World Style Meat

Cap code: JUN0520YU2

Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2

Anyone with questions regarding the recall should contact Ragu's consumer hotline at 800-328-7248.

