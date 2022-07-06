PHILLIPSBURG — It's not the kind of one-day sale a Warren County supermarket might usually promote.

The ShopRite of Greenwich, named after that township but actually located on Route 22 in Phillipsburg, said in a press release that a voluntary recall was being issued for any meat ground fresh in-store and sold on July 2.

"Small metal fragments" could be contained within the meat, the store said.

The recall applies to all packages of ground beef, Angus ground beef, meatloaf mix, and ground pork prepared at the ShopRite location on Saturday.

The release, issued a day later, said no other products were affected, nor did the recall apply to ground meats produced at other ShopRites.

No injuries have been reported.

Customers are asked to check the labels of any packages they may still have, and can return them for a refund or replacement, ShopRite said.

Price Plus club members may have their refunds credited back to their cards.

The supermarket chain said anyone with questions or concerns can call 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748).

