Give the gift of New Jersey this Valentine’s Day

When you think of Valentine's Day, do you think of New Jersey? You should. We have some of the most romantic restaurants in the country, not to mention shows and getaways. But if you're looking for a lasting Valentine's Day gift that brings "Jersey" home to your Jersey girl or guy, try these out!

Someone in Jersey Loves Me

A terrific organizer that reminds you everyday when you look at it or enter something that someone right here in Jersey loves you.

Love is all around New Jersey

We see it everywhere we go in this great Garden State. Now be reminded of it, everywhere you go. Great for the kids!

Can't take the girl out of New Jersey proud tee shirt

Can also double as sleepwear!

Jersey roots shirt

So she can always remember where she came from!

BonJovi underwear

You could have a nice night!

