Girl, 6, tells cops man put plastic bag over her head in Howell

HOWELL — Township residents are urged to check home security cameras for footage that might help police investigate an attempted abduction reported by a young girl's family.

Officers responded Sunday afternoon to Crooked Stick Court in the Adelphia Greens residential development, off of Rt. 9 and the Freehold border.

A six-year-old girl told police that a man placed a plastic bag over her head, while she was the last one outside cleaning up toys, after playing with friends. The girl said he never tried to grab her, but she screamed and then went inside.

The girl was not hurt in the incident, police said.

Police say the man is described as "a white male driving a black SUV."

The black SUV was observed sitting in the parking space for an extended period of time.

Howell officers are canvassing the neighborhood and interviewing residents.

Anyone with security footage that may be beneficial is asked to call police at 732-938-4111.

A woman named Elizabeth Connor posted on the Howell police Facebook page Sunday evening, identifying herself as a parent of the child involved.

Connor said that the girl had been playing in a group, ranging in age from 6 to nearly 12-years-old, and that there was a "90-second window" when the group split up and the girl's older brother had run inside to get water bottles, when the incident happened.

Connor also said the girl tore the bag away and screamed for her brother, and by the time she was outside the man was gone.

More from New Jersey 101.5: