Get ready for the fall season with Bill Spadea

My schedule is getting updated as we speak and it's gonna be a busy season.

As I've discussed on air for many months now, every week is busier than the next with our Common Sense town halls. Every speech I deliver is one more opportunity for local New Jerseyans to hear the message of common sense and critical thinking that is needed in government.

(Photo: Dominick Cuozzo) (Photo: Dominick Cuozzo) loading...

We are fighting hard across party lines and to every level of our economic spectrum to let everyone know that help is on the way.

Stand with me. Fight with me. New Jersey is a great state and can be turned around over the next few years.

This year, we will elect some new faces to Congress and hundreds of strong moms and dads to serve on local school boards across the state. Then in 2023, we'll focus on electing a new majority but not just a change in part representation, a change in attitude.

It's not good enough to just elect a Republican because the Democrats have screwed up the state so badly. We have to elect strong, competent Republicans who will fight for us.

We need champions, not professional cowards like we've seen recently among some GOP leaders. The fight for normal starts with me and you.

Bill Spadea Bill Spadea loading...

Join me on the trail.

Family BBQ w/ Mark IV Disco

Monday, Sept 5; 2:30 p.m.

19 Fenwick St, Newark, NJ

Click HERE for info.

Van Drew Family BBQ

Sept 9; 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Oar House, 318 42nd Pl, Sea Isle City, NJ

Click HERE for more info.

Rock The Farm 2022

Sept 24; 12:00 p.m.

Grant Ave, Seaside Heights, NJ

Click HERE for more info.

For the entire schedule and to see how you can join me on the road, please check out the full schedule HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.