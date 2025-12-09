For years now, I’ve felt like I completely missed the tattoo party. It seems like everyone around me is inked up! When our millennial kids turned 18, I remember them getting one tattoo… then another… then another—like it was some sort of “collect all three” starter pack. As boomer parents (young side of that generation ha), we had mixed feelings about them marking up their already perfectly good bodies, but we took it in stride and respected their newly-minted adult decisions.

Boomers vs. millennials: Who’s really driving the tattoo trend?

A recent survey says only about 13% of Boomers have tattoos. My wife and I are proudly part of the 87% still rocking our original factory finish. Same with my coworker Judi—she’s never once felt the urge to permanently decorate an arm, ankle, or anywhere in between.

Meanwhile, the younger generations are driving the tattoo wave like it’s the Indy 500. Millennials lead the pack at over 40%, with Gen X close behind at 32%, having kicked off the ink revolution back in the ’90s. Gen Z is at 23%, still ramping up but definitely in the mix.

Gen Z surprises: The ink-free outliers

My kids are textbook millennials—each sporting tattoos they genuinely enjoy, zero regrets. And then there’s Kyle, my Gen Z coworker, who surprises everyone by being completely tattoo-free. For someone in a generation known for expressive choices, he’s sticking with plain skin… for now.

Photo by Lucas Lenzi on Unsplash Photo by Lucas Lenzi on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey tattoo trends: What the latest report reveals

With all that in mind, New Jersey’s recent ranking in a new BetUS report really caught my eye. The study looked at search volume for tattoo removals and cover-ups across the country to see which states regret their ink the least. And wouldn’t you know it—New Jersey ranked fourth in the entire nation for least regretted tattoos.

Here’s the top five:

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Wisconsin

New Jersey

Minnesota

Garden State pride: Low regrets, bold choices

Not bad company at all. Turns out here in the Garden State, we’re pretty confident in our tattoo choices. Over the last year, New Jerseyans averaged 259 searches for “tattoo removal” and 145 for “tattoo cover up” per 100,000 residents. And for a state known for strong opinions, bold personalities, and equally bold fashion choices, our low regret rate says something: when New Jersey commits to a tattoo, it sticks—literally and emotionally.

So even though I’m part of the Boomer crew (younger side, closer to Gen X) keeping my skin in its original condition, I’ve got to tip my hat to the artists and ink-wearers of New Jersey. They’re making choices they’re happy to live with—and keeping our state proudly in the “less regret, more confidence” category.