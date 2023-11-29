Gas car ban ‘not practical’ — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

On Tuesday, Capital Health, with three hospitals in Hopewell and Trenton and offices around Mercer, Burlington and Bucks counties, acknowledged a network outage it believes to be a cybersecurity attack.

The hospital is working with law enforcement and third-party experts to address the issue, Stier said. She did not disclose if any patient information was exposed.

When Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035, many questioned how that was going to happen.

The powerful chairman of the Senate Budget Committee says its not.

Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-Bergen, told business leaders gathered in Edison on Tuesday that investment in green energy is good for New Jersey and good for the climate.

Three agencies are investigating oil and tar balls that washed up on two Monmouth County beaches.

Kari Martin, Clean Ocean Action's advocacy campaign manager, told New Jersey 101.5 that the tar and oil balls of varying size and texture were first reported Monday by some people on Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch and in neighboring Monmouth Beach.

Humorous and sometimes snarky safety messages made their return to New Jersey highways during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The state Department of Transportation posted witty messages on electronic signs all around the state in November 2022 like "hocus pocus, drive with focus," "we'll be blunt, don't drive high" and "Slow down. This ain't Thunder Road."

Brewers in New Jersey were expecting Gov. Phil Murphy to say no — for now — to a piece of legislation that lifts event and product restrictions at breweries across the Garden State.

But getting official word of a conditional veto still hurts.

And the industry is wondering if both sides of the debate can come to an agreement before they're forced to start the process all over again.

