Gary Busey says Cherry Hill, NJ groping allegations are ‘made up’

CHERRY HILL — Actor Gary Busey wanted cops to apologize to women who accused him of groping them at a convention on August 13 as he made his first comment about the charges.

The complaint against Busey from when the charges were filed by Cherry Hill police on August 19 obtained by the Philadephia Inquirer said the 78-year-old actor grabbed the butts of two women. In the document, police say he put his face close to another's breasts and tried to unhook her bra as they all posed for a picture at the Monster-Mania Convention.

After the women went to police, Busey denied their accusation, according to the affidavit. Busey then asked the officers to offer his apologies to the women in the hope they would not file charges.

He then told the officer it was possible to touch a certain body part accidentally.

Busey denies anything happened

In a video posted by TMZ Busey was approached by a videographer at a California gas station as he fueled up his car and said he had "no regrets" about what happened at the Monster-Mania Convention.

"None of that happened. There were a partner, and a camera lady, and me and two girls. It took less than 10 seconds and then they left. Then they made up the story that I assaulted them sexually but I did not," Busey said. "It was all false. They made it up."

Busey did not comment on a report by The Daily Mail that he was sitting on a Malibu, California park bench with his pants pulled down to his knees and a hand down the front on Saturday, the same day the charges were announced.

