🎥 Actor Gary Busey sentenced to probation for groping a woman at NJ fan event

📄 Busey's legal team cited dementia and other health issues in court

🚫 Three other charges were dropped in August under a plea deal

Gary Busey has avoided any jail time after groping a woman at a New Jersey convention meet and greet with fans.

The 81-year-old actor was sentenced to two years probation on Thursday, via remote appearance with a Camden County Superior Court judge.

Busey, who lives in Malibu, California, pleaded guilty last month to fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

The actor's legal first name is William, with Gary as his middle name, as seen on thee screen of his remote court hearing.

Read More: Gary Busey admits to inappropriate touching of fan in New Jersey

On Thursday, the actor asked Judge Gwendolyn Blue to repeat herself several times, and at one point, asked for a bathroom break, Cherry Hill Courier-Post reported.

His attorney submitted additional evidence of “early dementia” and hearing issues among health concerns, in seeking a light sentence.

Actor Gary Busey admits groping woman at NJ meet and greet Court TV via Youtube - Actor Gary Busey admits groping woman at NJ meet and greet (Screenshot: Court TV via Youtube) Actor Gary Busey admits groping woman at NJ meet and greet Court TV via Youtube - Actor Gary Busey admits groping woman at NJ meet and greet (Screenshot: Court TV via Youtube) loading...

Actor’s guilty plea followed accusations at Monster-Mania

Busey admitted to groping a woman’s buttocks over her clothes in an August 2022 incident at the Doubletree Hotel along Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

His arrest following the Monster-Mania fan convention involved accusations involving at least two women.

While entering his plea over the summer, Busey added it was not "accidental touching.”

Court hears claims of early dementia, past legal troubles

As part of his plea agreement, three additional counts were dismissed.

In delivering the two years of probation, the judge did cite Busey's earlier probationary terms in 2021 for a hit-and-run accident and in 2007 for trespass and disorderly conduct or fighting.

Busey not expected to return to fan conventions, says attorney

During Thursday's remote hearing, Busey's defense attorney also said the elderly actor would not likely be back in such a fan setting in the foreseeable future.

"I don't think Mr. Busey under all these circumstances is at risk of committing another criminal act in his life," Blair Zwillman said to the judge, during the hearing carried by Court TV and posted to Youtube.

“His mobility - he spends a lot of his time at home with family and he’s not actively pursuing at this juncture to my knowledge any types of commercial ventures, in which he’s seeking to have his photographs taken with people,” Zwillman also said.

Busey's previous court appearance, also remotely, on July 31 posted by Court TV:

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom