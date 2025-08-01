Gary Busey has admitted to groping a woman at a New Jersey event and appears to have avoided jail time in a plea deal.

On Thursday, the 81-year-old actor only pleaded guilty after his attorney’s efforts to have his indictment dismissed were denied by the judge.

Judge Gwendolyn Blue and Busey then traded a lengthy list of routine questions and answers during a second remote session.

“For 81 years, I’ve been a citizen of the United States and proud of it,” Busey said while answering.

Judge Blue then asked “Can you read and understand the English language" to which Busey said “So far, yeah!”

Busey admitted to groping a woman’s buttocks over her clothes in an August 2022 incident at the Doubletree Hotel along Route 70 in Cherry Hill.

He added it was not "accidental touching.”

Both online hearings were shared by Court TV.

Busey, a resident of Malibu, California, entered a guilty plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

Under a plea agreement, the other four counts were dismissed.

Busey will avoid prison.

Instead, he faces between one and five years probation, as well as fines, NJ reported.

Sentencing was set for Sept. 18.

