Garden State Parkway’s Forked River rest stop to close in Sept.

If you travel the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County then you definitely want to be aware that the only rest stop in the area — Forked River — will be closing on or about Sept. 9.

There is no word on what exactly will be done during the refurbishment project, or how long the project will take. There is rumor that it will re-open by Memorial Day. The price tag is estimated at $11.5 million.

So plan your travel accordingly as this will definitely affect many on their drive along the GSP.

The Monmouth County rest area went through the refurbishment project last year.

Shawn Michaels