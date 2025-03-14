Funeral for NJ detective draws massive crowd as 14-year-old faces charges
⭕ Slain detective mourned
⭕ NJ police show support
⭕ 14-year-old faces charges for killing
NEWARK — Law enforcement from around New Jersey and New York lined the streets of Newark on Friday, as the city said goodbye to a slain 26-year-old detective, gunned down while on duty last week.
Newark detective Joseph Azcona had been working with federal agents when he was shot and killed on March 7— a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder.
Throngs of officers and community members gathered outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.
“In recognition of his bravery, he was posthumously promoted to sergeant,” Newark Councilman Carlos González said in a Facebook post on Friday, along with photos of the service.
"Known for his unwavering bravery and selflessness, he patrolled the streets with a deep love for the City of Newark and its people, always striving to make a difference,” Azcona’s obituary said.
“Joseph was more than just a police officer—he was a beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, and role model."
Wallington Police, Paterson Police and North Wildwood Police were among the departments that shared remembrances on Facebook, in addition to attending Friday’s service.
