⭕ Slain detective mourned

⭕ NJ police show support

⭕ 14-year-old faces charges for killing

NEWARK — Law enforcement from around New Jersey and New York lined the streets of Newark on Friday, as the city said goodbye to a slain 26-year-old detective, gunned down while on duty last week.

Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) loading...

Newark detective Joseph Azcona had been working with federal agents when he was shot and killed on March 7— a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder.

Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) loading...

Throngs of officers and community members gathered outside the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Wallington Police Department via Facebook) Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Wallington Police Department via Facebook) loading...

“In recognition of his bravery, he was posthumously promoted to sergeant,” Newark Councilman Carlos González said in a Facebook post on Friday, along with photos of the service.

Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (North Wildwood Police Department via Facebook) loading...

"Known for his unwavering bravery and selflessness, he patrolled the streets with a deep love for the City of Newark and its people, always striving to make a difference,” Azcona’s obituary said.

“Joseph was more than just a police officer—he was a beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew, friend, and role model."

Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) loading...

Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) loading...

Wallington Police, Paterson Police and North Wildwood Police were among the departments that shared remembrances on Facebook, in addition to attending Friday’s service.

Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) Newark detective Joseph Azcona funeral (Credit Newark Councilman Carlos M. González via Facebook) loading...

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

NJ towns that need to build the most affordable housing These 33 municipalities have the greatest number of affordable housing units that should be built, according to calculations by the Department of Community Affairs.

The "present need" refers to existing but deficient housing occupied by low- and moderate-income households. "Prospective need" refers to the housing that would have to be built in the next 10 years to accommodate the estimated growth of low- and moderate-income households. The state used a formula that considers a municipality's income and land capacity.

The current housing and population counts are from the 2020 Census. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey

Fatal crashes by county, 2023

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

How to conserve water at home

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Best elementary schools in NJ (November 2024)

Best elementary schools in New Jersey (2024) In November 2024, U.S. News & World Report released its list of the best elementary schools in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about

13 apps all NJ parents need to know about Some of these social media apps are aimed at mature users. A false birthday on either end can link young users with potential predators, if adults are not paying attention. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

How NJ voted in the 2024 election

How N.J. voted in the 2024 presidential election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris won New Jersey's 14 Electoral College votes but her performance against Republican former President Donald Trump trailed President Biden's victory in 2020. Below is a county-by-county breakdown. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch

Best New Jersey Diners For Breakfast and Lunch Thank you to our New Jersey listeners for these recommendations. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

Best Pasta in NJ

Best Pasta in New Jersey Here are the recommendations from residents. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans

Must-visit NJ spots for RHONJ fans Since season 1, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has shown off lots of fabulous spots for food and more across NJ. Here are places linked to the Bravo series worth a visit. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Top roller coasters in NJ