Newark, NJ cop shot dead, another fighting for life — teen in custody, report says

NEWARK — A city police officer was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Friday evening, authorities said.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that two Newark police officers were shot around 6:37 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Carteret Street in a North Ward neighborhood. The intersection has a White Castle, McDonald's and the Luis Munoz Elementary School.

The officers were taken to University Hospital in Newark and one was critically injured, the office said, noting the shooting remains under investigation.

Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy visited with the officer in the hospital privately, a spokesman said.

"I have been updated on an incident that took place in Newark earlier tonight involving two officers that were shot," Murphy said on X.

"This is a rapidly developing situation. Please pray for these officers, their families, and all our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to keep us safe."

ABC7Online reported that a 14-year-old and others were arrested.

Prosecutors planned to release more information Saturday morning.

The officers were shot in the line of duty, Robert W. Fox, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police-New Jersey State Lodge, said in a statement posted on Facebook.

"One Officer has made the ultimate sacrifice, and the other is receiving treatment for their wounds at the time of this release," the statement said.

