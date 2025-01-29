NJ kids benefit from the state’s fruit and veggie program

🍅 More than 150 NJ schools are part of the state's fresh fruit and veggie program

Fresh fruits and vegetables are a healthy part of our diets, but unfortunately, some children don’t have the pleasure of sinking their teeth into a fresh peach or a juicy tomato.

That’s why the New Jersey Department of Agriculture started its Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.

This is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program that was piloted from 2002 to 2004 in New Jersey and was then written in the state’s farm bill in 2008, said NJ Food and Nutrition Division Director, Rose Chamberlain.

NJ Dept. of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (NJ Dept. of Agriculture)

What is the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program?

The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides fresh fruit and vegetable snacks to children in participating elementary schools in New Jersey, Chamberlain said.

“They are served a minimum of two days per week during the school day and The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program has been an effective and creative way to introduce fresh produce as healthy snack options for children,” she said.

Child picking and eating raspberry in summer

When the program first started, only 33 elementary schools participated. Now, there are 189 New Jersey schools in the FFVP.

Kids who are part of this program are exposed to fruits and veggies that many may never have been exposed to in their lives, Chamberlain said. By being part of the program, this may be the first time a child has had a fresh strawberry or a carrot, for example.

“We have found that the students’ consumption of produce increases by a third a cup on fresh fruit and vegetable days. It’s helping them to make healthy choices, it’s educating them, providing nutrition education, and as new produce items are introduced to students, they taste them, they learn about where they’re from, how they’re grown and they even learn about recipes,” Chamberlain said.

NJ Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program at Red Bank Primary School (NJ Dept. of Agriculture)

How can schools join the program?

The state’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program is for elementary school students only. Schools must apply for the program. To qualify, schools are required to meet the USDA guidelines for service. They must agree to serve fruits and vegetables at least twice a week between September and June, Chamberlain agreed.

They have to commit to nutrition education. But most importantly, this a need-based program, she explained. That means the school must have over 50% free and reduced eligible students.

NJ Department of Agriculture's Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program at Nathan Hale School in Carteret (NJ Dept. of Agriculture)

Money for the FFVP

The USDA has allocated New Jersey $5.4 million for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2024-2025 school year. The schools are reimbursed monthly based on their produce costs.

They are required to create a budget and their budgets are based on $50 per student per year, or what the NJ Department of Agriculture does is, reimburse schools $55 per student per year if they commit to serving New Jersey-grown produce at least 12 times per year, Chamberlain said.

NJ Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn (standing in back) with kids after the presentation at Lord Stirling Community School in New Brunswick, which won the 2024 FFVP Award. (NJ Dept. of Agriculture)

The 2024 FFVP VIP Award

Last year, the Lord Stirling K-5 Community School in New Brunswick received the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program’s VIP award from the State Department of Agriculture.

The school showed exemplary student engagement, staff commitment, and community partnerships, worked with local farmers markets, farmers, and nonprofits, and integrated district-wide fresh fruit and vegetable program activities to earn this prestigious award, Chamberlain said.

“They have something called ‘March Snackness’ which is a monthlong nutritional competition. So, each class does these storyboard presentations that are led by the students. They plug nutrition education into all educational fields. They just went above and beyond with the program,” she said.

It’s a wonderful feeling to see the enthusiasm of the kids and the staff with this program, Chamberlain gushed.

