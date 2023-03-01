Frightening new scam going through NJ

It seemed to pop up again at the end of last year in December and it's happening again this month. A caller says they have your family member hostage and demand ransom, which is what Red Bank police warned about a couple of months ago.

The latest police department in New Jersey to put out the same warning is New Brunswick, earlier this month. Some equally sinister is happening in South Jersey as one Next-Door app user wrote over the weekend.

"PARENTS OF OLDER TEENAGERS AND YOUNG ADULTS: My daughter got a call (she’s in college) from a Camden County phone number. The person said he was a police officer and that my husband were injured in a car accident." "They told her he was unconscious and said ”I’ll let you talk to your mom”, and a woman crying got on the phone. They wanted her to come to the accident’s location. Luckily, we shared our locations, and she could see we weren’t even together. When she mentioned this, they hung up. We don’t know if they wanted to abduct her or kidnap her or what!!! She did call the police. please tell your children!!!"

It boggles the mind what kind of sick, twisted loser would do such a thing and it's also hard to find these cretins.

Artur GettyImages

You can only take precautions and be aware enough to know that this kind of nonsense is going on again in our state.

If this should happen to you, call your local police and provide as much information as possible and maybe, just maybe they can find a few of these creeps and put them away for a very long time.

