Fright Fest will return to Six Flags

My family and I are all big fans of Six Flags Great Adventure; when my children were younger, we even had season tickets to the park. But the fun isn’t limited to just the summer months; Six Flags is pretty cool in the fall, too. One of the best times to hit up the park is during their annual Halloween-themed Fright Fest. The first time I went (many years ago), I didn’t know what to expect, but it was amazing.

This week, the park announced that its famous Fright Fest would be returning in September and running through Halloween. Last year, they had a modified, socially-distanced experience called Hallowfest due to the limitations of the pandemic. They will be incorporating some of the Hallowfest touches to this year’s Fright Fest. In other words, be prepared to get scared.

“We’re thrilled to bring back one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Fright Fest has been a fall ‘must-do’ since the early 1990s,” said Chris Allen, Six Flags Great Adventure operations director. “In 2021, Fright Fest will incorporate all of the thrill rides, extreme scares, and fantastic shows that guests love, plus innovative twists that we introduced in Hallowfest last season. It’s the best of both worlds.”

In a statement, the park said: “Fright Fest will feature family-friendly “Thrills by Day” and terrifying “Fright by Night.” Admission will include six elaborately-decorated areas, attractions for kids including the popular Trick-or-Treat Trail, nine live shows including its signature “Dead Man’s Party,” and the world’s greatest thrill rides in the dark. With its location along a mist-covered lake, the all-new Jersey Devil Coaster will deliver five intense elements in the eerie, nighttime fog. Plus, nine haunted mazes will provide the most extreme scares for an additional fee.” The park will release details of its full Fright Fest program in the coming weeks.

Fright Fest will run for eight weeks, starting Sep. 10 and running through weekends and select weekdays until Oct. 31.

The park is now hiring actors for the event, so if you’re interested in playing a zombie or some other ghoul, you should apply online before attending an audition at www.sixflagsjobs.com or text SCARE to 220MONSTER.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

13 things to love about Six Flags Great Adventure's new Jersey Devil roller coaster The long-anticipated Jersey Devil Coaster has been born at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ, the tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster in the world.