Six Flags Great Adventure says Fright Fest back in NJ this fall

JACKSON — After a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest, a fall staple for decades at the theme park, will return starting Sept. 10.

The Halloween-themed, park-wide festival will run on weekends and select weekdays through Oct. 31, according to a release issued by Six Flags on Thursday.

Fright Fest was temporarily replaced by the family-friendly and socially distanced Hallowfest in the fall of 2020.

Against the backdrop of New Jersey's continued worker shortage, Six Flags is announcing auditions for scare actors and zombies aged 16 and older, to be held in person Aug. 6 and 20 at 6 p.m., and Aug. 28 at 2 p.m., in the park's Employment Center.

Those interested can apply at sixflagsjobs.com or by texting SCARE to 220MONSTER.

Although full details have yet to be released, Six Flags Great Adventure said guests can expect the familiar "Thrills by Day" and "Fright by Night" programs, the Trick-or-Treat Trail for kids, "Dead Man's Party" and other live shows, and haunted thrill rides and mazes.

