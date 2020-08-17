JACKSON — Six Flags Great Adventure will put the focus on its roller coasters for this year's annual Halloween festival.

The 26-year-old "Fright Fest" Halloween celebration, which features actors walking around the park in elaborate makeup and costumes to scare park guests, will temporarily make way for "Hallowfest" every weekend from Sept. 18 through November 1.

"Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members,” Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos said in a statement.

"Scare actors" will still be dressed up (and masked up) but will remain six feet from park guests, only in certain areas of the park. There will be no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows. The Dead Man’s Party theater show will get the year off, according to spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald.

Daytime activity will be geared toward families, with Halloween-themed decorations and landscaping, the Trick or Treat trail with "kid-friendly" monsters and treats and rides for all ages afternoons from 2 to 6 p.m.

BACK TO SCHOOL — LIVE DISCUSSION THURSDAY: On Aug. 20 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5, child well-being experts and educators will discuss plans to send kids back to school ... or not. Listen on New Jersey 101.5 FM, watch live at Facebook.com/NJ1015 or watch on the free New Jersey 101.5 app, and ask your questions in the live chat.

As darkness falls on the park, "Chills by Night" includes all the park's roller coasters running in total darkness. There will be three haunted trails, four themed zones and street entertainment with social distancing strictly enforced.

“We will operate Hallowfest the same way we have operated our parks all summer, with daily temperature checks and face masks required for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures," Spanos said.

Reservations will be again be needed to get into the park and can be made starting Sept. 3 at noon by season pass holders. Daily ticket holders can made a reservation beginning September 4 at noon.

The Wild Safari-Drive-Thru Adventure will operate daily through Sept. 27 then weekends and select days through Thanksgiving.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: