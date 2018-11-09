Free food for vets on Veterans Day at NJ/PA restaurants

It’s traditional in New Jersey to pay homage to our military service people by giving them free (or discounted) eats or drinks on their special commemorative day.

In honor of Veterans Day, Pennsylvania and New Jersey eateries are offering deals for active and retired military members. Here’s a sampling of some great deals being offered on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11 or (Veterans Day Observed, Monday, Nov. 12).

Take the time to go the website of each Restaurant because each has different requirements for proof of ID and restrictions.

There are probably hundreds more than I list here — you just have to Google it to find the deals near you.

All 17 locations of PJ Whelihans will give away free 10-piece orders of their famous wings Monday to active members and vets with ID.

The Pour House in Exton, North Wales and Westmont, Pennsylvania will also give away an order of their house wings on Monday.

Trena Pizza Bar will be giving away one of their signature Italian desserts to any vet or active military member with valid ID on Monday

South Jersey’s highly rated steak and seafood house, The ChopHouse, will give away a decadent dessert on Monday to anyone with valid military ID.

Landmark Americana University City is giving vets 20 percent off their bill all day on Sunday, Nov. 11, including the usual Sunday specials: happy hour-priced appetizers; $3 Hamms 16 oz. drafts; $5 Landmark and $6 glasses of Canyon Oak wine.

Free appetizers (up to $10.99) are on the menu for vets and active military at Landmark Americana City Line with proof of service on Sunday.

Landmark Americana West Chester is offering 25 percent off all food and drink for active and retired military on Sunday.

At all 15 Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant locations, veterans and active duty military personnel with a military ID (or dressed in uniform) will receive their choice of any burger or sandwich and non-alcoholic beverage from the core menu for free on Sunday and Monday.

At Urban Village Brewing Company in Northern Liberties, Pennsylvania, vets and active military will receive a free pizza with valid ID Sunday and Monday. The brewery is known for its wood-fired pies.

Applebee’s (all locations) will have free meals (from eight signature items) on Sunday, November. The chain says it expects to serve 1 million free meals this Veterans Day.

At Arooga’s grill house and sports bar (all 19 locations), all ll veterans and troops are entitled to one complimentary item from a fixed menu on Monday.

Buffalo Wild Wings participating locations have a complimentary order of wings with a side of fries for active and retired armed services members on Veterans Day.

Vets and active military can choose a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu of pizzas, pastas and salads at California Pizza Kitchen on Sunday. Veterans will also receive a card to redeem for a buy-one-get-one-free offer on pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit Nov. 12-18 (while supplies last).

Chipotle Mexican Grill (all locations) will have a buy-one-get-one promotion on Veterans Day.

The BOGO promotion will be available for all active duty military, reserves, National Guard, (military spouses, too!) and retired military at all restaurants in the U.S. from open to close on Sunday. This is for burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

