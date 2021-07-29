Union County homebound residents can now get the COVID-19 vaccine delivered to them free of charge.

All they have to do is call the Mobile Medical Services toll-free number, 1-833-256-2478 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, to make an appointment.

Residents can also contact Mobile Medical Services by email at vaccine@mmst.io to request a callback for an appointment.

It's part of the Union County Commissioner Board's efforts to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines reach every household in the community as quickly as possible, according to Chairman Alexander Mirabella.

The home vaccination service provides a choice of all three vaccines: Pfizer (ages 12 and older), Moderna (ages 18 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (ages 18 and older).

Union County residents who do not need a home visit can still visit any of the vaccination clinics established by the Commissioner Board, including three permanent sites. To find out more, visit ucnj.org/covid19.