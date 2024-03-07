Legendary family-owned deli now for sale after 6 decades at NJ shore

🍞 A popular Asbury Park deli is up for sale

🍞 Frank's has been a local favorite for 60 years

ASBURY PARK — After 60 years in business, a popular family-owned and operated deli in the Monmouth County town is for sale.

Frank’s Deli and Restaurant, located at 1406 Main St. in Asbury Park is on the market, according to Coldwell Banker Realty.

Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) loading...

“The iconic deli has been in its current location for over 50 years, with hundreds of thousands of visitors stopping through to grab a signature breakfast sandwich,” the listing says.

The 2,596-square-foot property is being sold for $499,000 as of March 2, 2024.

Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) loading...

“Over the decades, certain places come to symbolize their time or are unique to the city. Such places often seem irreplaceable, the notion of selling them as if they were mere commodities would strike many as unorthodox,” the listing says.

Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) loading...

Frank’s Deli has been a longtime local favorite, not only because of its food but because of its affordable prices. Some favorite dishes include their assortment of breakfast platters, grilled cheese sandwiches with bacon, tomato, and ham, soups, salads, Italian, Greek, and Mexican specialties.

Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) loading...

On May 1, 1960, Frank’s Deli and Restaurant opened its doors.

“A special thank you to all of our valued customers throughout the years. We appreciate all of you. Frank’s has made it through some tough times in the past-Hurricane Sandy, blizzards, power failures, long-lasting road construction, and now a global pandemic. We hope to serve the community for years to come,” said owner Joe Maggio and the rest of the deli team on its website.

Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) Frank's (Coldwell Banker Realty) loading...

Frank’s was featured on the late Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.

“The place to pick up overstuffed sandwiches on the way to the beach. As I always like to say, good is good forever. Try the classic Jersey sandwich: sliced ham, provolone, tomato, onions, shredded lettuce, roasted peppers, oil and vinegar," he said.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom