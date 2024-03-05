3rd time the charm? Famous NJ shore Sinatra house on sale again

🏡 The iconic Sinatra house is on sale on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach

🌊 It's the third time the house has been listed since 2022

🏡 The house once belonged to a music industry bigwig

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The summer wind may soon blow you in the direction of 175 Boardwalk.

That is the address of the iconic “Sinatra House,” which is for sale again.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

Anyone who has ever strolled the Point boardwalk knows The Sinatra House. For years, Frank Sinatra's music emanated from the outdoor speakers on and under the porch from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day during the summer.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

The home was once owned by Paul Smith who worked for nearly 40 years in the music industry. He was chairman of distribution for Sony Music but retired in 1999. Smith loved the music of Old Blue Eyes. So, when he retired, he lived in the home on the boardwalk full time, with his family visiting often, especially during the summer.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

Smith passed away more than 20 years ago and his children held onto the house until September 2022, when they listed it for sale for $4.4 million, according to Zillow.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

“The original price was more of a trial run but now that we are in the spring market, the decision was made to offer the special property at a more marketable price,” said realtor James Ward, of Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

The house was taken off the market in March 2023, then re-listed in April 2023 for 25 percent less at $3.3 million. Once again, the listing was removed in August 2023.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

Now, in March 2024, the nearly 4,000-square-foot boardwalk beach home is back on the market for a third time, at a much lower price, at $2.9 million.

So, why hasn't it sold?

"The family had not fully come to terms with the prospect of really selling the property until now. With everyone ready to move on and a more aggressive price, the opportunity has never been better," Ward said.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

The Sinatra House which has brought joy to the residents and visitors of Point Pleasant Beach for decades consists of 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, that can sleep up to 25 people.

The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) The Sinatra House, Point Pleasant Beach (James Ward, Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living) loading...

With the largest lot that you can drive up to, and parking for 10-plus vehicles, this is arguably the best location on the boardwalk, and so unique because many other properties either have limited offsite parking or in some cases, zero car parking, according to Ward, on Zillow.

The Sinatra House (Zillow) The Sinatra House (Zillow) loading...

What else does the house offer?

The main level features an open concept with sweeping water views from every window, Zillow reported. The covered wrap-around front porch where the music of Frank Sinatra would bellow from, has gorgeous panoramic views of the ocean, as well as the inlet.

The Sinatra House (Zillow) The Sinatra House (Zillow) loading...

There are four bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the main level, along with a flex room with a private entrance. This functions as additional living space, or if you want, a 9th space for sleeping.

The Sinatra House (Zillow) The Sinatra House (Zillow) loading...

Upstairs is known as the sanctuary. A versatile bedroom with access to the balcony offers breathtaking ocean views. There is another bathroom on this level, potentially creating a master suite.

The Sinatra House (Zillow) The Sinatra House (Zillow) loading...

On the lower level, there is a spacious living room, a bar area, tile flooring, three additional bedrooms, and another full bathroom.

Whether you choose to play Sinatra music again or Springsteen, Bon Jovi, or any other New Jersey artist, Ward said there is a real opportunity here for someone to own a piece of local history.

The Sinatra House (Zillow) The Sinatra House (Zillow) loading...

For more information, contact James Ward directly at Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living at (732) 995-2441 or email him at jward@shorepointsnj.com.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom