POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Start spreading the news: The property known as "the Frank Sinatra House" is for sale…..again!

In September 2022, the iconic home on the Point Pleasant boardwalk which paid homage for years to Ol’ Blue Eyes as outside porch speakers greeted guests strolling the boards with the silky sounds of Sinatra’s voice, went on the market for $4.4 million.

However, according to James Ward, of Keller Williams Ocean Living, the listing was removed in March, and today, the property at 175 Boardwalk in Point Beach is being re-listed for $3.3 million! That’s a more than one million dollar price reduction.

“When 175 Boardwalk was introduced to the market last fall the family, which comprises of 4 siblings, was still coming to terms with the idea of selling. The original price was more of a trial run but now that we are in the spring market, the decision was made to offer the special property at a more marketable price,” Ward said.

Anyone who has ever walked the boards in Point knows the Sinatra House. The crooner’s music played every day from early morning to early evening during the summer months. It has become one of the most iconic properties for sale.

The home was owned by Paul Smith, who worked for nearly 40 years in the music industry. He retired in 1999 as the chairman of distribution for Sony Music and was a die-hard Sinatra fan. He lived there full-time during his retirement and until his death in 2002.

Smith’s children have tried to keep the house and the music going since then but decided last year to sell.

The 3,648 square foot property has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, enough room to sleep up to 25 people.

On the main level, there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with a flex room with a private entrance that also functions as a 9th living space quarter.

Upstairs is known as the sanctuary with a private versatile bedroom or living space with access to the balcony, that offers endless views of the ocean, inlet, and boardwalk.

“We have seen other oceanfront properties in Point Pleasant Beach and surrounding towns sell in this range and higher in the last year and given the incredible physical attributes as well as the iconic nature of "The Sinatra House" we have very high hopes,” Ward said.

For more information, contact James Ward directly at Keller Williams Realty Ocean Living at (732) 995-2441 or email him at jward@shorepointsnj.com.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

