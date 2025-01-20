NJ rescuers warn against trying to rescue fox that likes walking into icy bay

💧 A fox is apparently trapped on ice in Barnegat Bay

💧 Firefighters have not been able to rescue the animal

💧 They are warning people not to make the dangerous rescue themselves

SEASIDE PARK — Authorities in the Ocean County borough have issued an urgent warning this weekend about thin ice.

The alert came after the Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Company learned about a fox stranded on a floating jet ski dock in Barnegat Bay near the channel on Saturday.

A team of rescue swimmers from Stations 45 and 44 launched two jet skis and a boat from the bay front to try and rescue the fox, but they were unsuccessful, according to Station 45’s Facebook page.

Unfortunately, conditions in the middle of the bay are extremely dangerous and the ice from the bay front broke free and is shifting towards the mainland, the post reads. There are also strong currents under the ice and the ice cannot support the weight of a rescuer, according to the post.

Seaside Park firefighters tried unsuccessfully to rescue a fox apparently stuck on the ice in Barnegat Bay (Photo: Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Fire Company Facebook) Seaside Park firefighters tried unsuccessfully to rescue a fox apparently stuck on the ice in Barnegat Bay (Photo: Seaside Park Station 45 Volunteer Fire Company Facebook) loading...

But the firefighters learned that the fox did not seem to be trapped at all.

In a Facebook statement, Station 45 said the jet ski dock is not floating in the bay. It is approximately 50 yards onto the ice and the fox is not staying on it. The fox took off running every time rescuers got close to it, they said in a statement.

According to Lavallette-Seaside Shorebeat, the firefighters have confirmed that the fox can navigate its way around the ice of Barnegat Bay.

But now they have a warning for anyone trying to rescue the fox.

“We have been made aware of several groups from around the tri-state area that are organizing resources in an attempt to rescue the fox. Conditions on the bay are extremely dangerous. Anyone not properly equipped who fell into the water would quickly succumb to hypothermia and potentially drown,” the firefighters said.

They are urging the public to stay off the ice and out of the bay.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom