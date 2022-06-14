A Bergen County man is facing charges of "swatting" his former prep school.

The Paramus Police Department says 18-year-old Alex Barrales first called 911 to report a man was being threatened with a knife at Windsor Preparatory High School.

Barrales is a former student at the prep school.

Facebook/Windsor Preparatory High School Facebook/Windsor Preparatory High School loading...

Officers were investigating that report when another 911 call came in reporting a shooting at Garden State Plaza in Westfield. During that call, a dispatcher believed she heard gunshots, and officers initiated an "active shooter response."

Investigators determined both calls, made on May 13, to be bogus.

Barrales has been charged with two counts of creating a false public alarm. NJ.com reports he has been released from the Bergen County Jail.

Police have not said what may have motivated Barrales to make those calls.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit