Former South Jersey star athlete shot after fight, cops say

PAULSBORO — A former high school wrestler was fatally shot in his home on Saturday night in an incident that started with a fight, police say

Police found Davontae Randall, 21, in his two story home on West Buck Street in Paulsboro around 6:45 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gun shots, according to Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore. Witnesses told police a suspect fled the scene on foot.

Randall was hospitalized and was later pronounced dead.

Randall played football and wrestled for Paulsboro High School, according to NJ.com, which named him their Wrestler of the Year in 2015.

Fiore said the suspect remained at large as of Sunday afternoon despite a wide search. The initial investigation concluded Randall and the suspect had a prior "altercation," and the shooting was not random. Fiore did not disclose the nature of their fight or a timeline of events leading to the shooting.

"We do not believe there is any imminent danger to the community. We are aggressively investigating this homicide and we are doing everything possible to bring justice to the individual who carried out this act of senseless violence,” Fiore said.

Fiore said there are witnesses who can provide important information about the homicide and asked them to call his office at 856-649-9716 or Paulsboro Police at 609-352-3919.

Randall is the second former high school athlete to be killed this summer. Evan Smutz, 20, of Keyport, former baseball and football player, was also fatally shot in his apartment earlier this month.