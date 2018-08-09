Former Keyport student athlete killed — Cops look for shooter

UPDATE: Keyport murder suspect arrested — charged with murder

EARLIER STORY:

KEYPORT — A former high school football and baseball player was fatally shot in a Monmouth County apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni are looking for whoever fatally shot Evan Smutz, 20, in his apartment at the Holmdel Pointe Complex on Center Street in Keyport.

Gramiccioni said the incident appeared to be isolated and there is no danger to the public.

Smutz graduated from Keyport High School in 2016 and was on the Monmouth squad in the 2016 All Shore Gridiron Classic. He was also an outfielder for the baseball team. His Gridiron Classic bio said he was attending Brookdale Community College.

He asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Prosecutor's Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Keyport police at 732-264-0706 ext. 5158.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ