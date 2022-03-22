Former Saint Peter’s worker explains their improbable NCAA run

This time last week hardly anyone had any idea Saint Peter's was a small Jersey City, NJ-based college. Two huge upset victories against Kentucky and Murray State during the 2022 March Madness Tournament later and the school may never again be forgotten about.

Saint Peter's had never won a tournament game until last week when they took down Kentucky. Prior to that, they lost in the first round in 1991, 1995, and 2011.

With the Sweet 16 portion of the NCAA tournament kicking off later this week, one former athletic employee from Saint Peter's is revealing just how unlikely it is that the team has gotten this far.

Despite ALL of this, Saint Peter's has defied the odds and advanced to the Sweet 16.

The Saint Peter's Peacocks will tip off Friday at 7:09 pm against the Purdue Boilermakers.

For a private school of just 2,500 undergrad students, getting this far would be enough. But the gritty Saint Peter's men's basketball team and head coach Shaheen Holloway have no desire to slow down now.

Hopefully, the next stop for the Peacocks is a spot in the Elite 8.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

