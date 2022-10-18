Former NJ cop indicted in domestic violence attack, stalking

PATERSON — A 28-year-old former police rookie has been indicted by a Passaic County Grand Jury on charges stemming from a domestic violence attack last year.

Joseph Tuminelli, from Paterson, was indicted on third-degree aggravated assault against a domestic violence victim and fourth-degree stalking, in connection with his arrest on February 18, 2021.

Tuminelli was a member of the Paterson Police Department at the time, after having been sworn-in the summer before in July 2020, as reported by Daily Voice.

He had been suspended without pay immediately after his arrest, according to Paterson Times and was ultimately fired.

Tuminelli was previously charged with harassment, a petty disorderly persons offense.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

