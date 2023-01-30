Former NJ football star who suffered 12 concussions now urging game-changing idea

🏈 How concussions have sparked conversation in sports at all levels

🏈 Former Toms River East High School football star shares his road to recovery

🏈 Nico Steriti dives into what he feels needs to be done to address concussion healing

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed several games this season due to a pair of concussions suffered within weeks of each other.

The questions and investigation that went into it included what could have been done or should have been done to better take care of Tua to ensure his well-being physically, mentally, and emotionally after suffering a significant brain injury.

Among other injuries sustained between high school and college, former Toms River High School East RB/DB Nico Steriti suffered 12 concussions -- has no regrets about playing -- but does say that more needs to be done to help athletes in any sport heal from a concussion.

It's not just taking a test on a piece of paper or computer or going off a score, something needs to be done to allow the brain to heal, to ensure the well being of the athlete however significant of a hit in football, lacrosse, hockey, baseball, etc.

Nico was my guest on 'Shore Sports Talk' on 94.3 The Point on Sunday morning -- which is on every Sunday from 6-7 am -- to discuss the topic of concussions and what he's doing now at S3 to help young, high school athletes and at LA Fitness to help people of any age achieve fitness goals.

You can listen to the entire conversation Nico and I had on 'Shore Sports Talk' on Sunday morning right here below, or on 94.3ThePoint in podcast form on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or wherever you find podcasts.

Nico Steriti Conversation Part One:

Nico Steriti Conversation Part Two:

Nico and Mario Steriti playing for Toms River High School East. (Photo Courtesy of Nico Steriti) Nico and Mario Steriti playing for Toms River High School East. (Photo Courtesy of Nico Steriti) loading...

