A 30-year veteran of the East Orange Police Department faces more than a dozen charges related to serious sexual crimes against four children that allegedly began more than 20 years ago.

A grand jury has returned a 16-count indictment against Edward Giles, the Union County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday.

A number of the alleged offenses occurred at the defendant's former home in Roselle, located on the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, the prosecutor's office said.

The 61-year-old, who also served as youth football director for the East Orange Police Athletic League, assaulted his first victim, a student-athlete, on several occasions from 1998 into 2000, according to investigators. A second victim was allegedly assaulted from 2002 into 2003.

A search warrant of Giles' home recovered recorded materials that resulted in the addition of several charges, the prosecutor's office said. The recordings were made between April 2018 and October 2019, and all of the victims on the recordings were between 13 and 15 years old, the prosecutor's office said.

Giles is charged with the following:

First-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

First-degree aggravated sexual assault of a child victim over whom the defendant had supervisory or disciplinary power (2 counts)

Various second-degree sexual offenses against a child victim (5 counts)

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child by photographing or videotaping child in a prohibited sexual act (4 counts)

Third-degree invasion of privacy (3 counts)

