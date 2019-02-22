Former Devil lists his Alpine home for $18 million

Former New Jersey Devil star Ilya Kovalchuk has listed his Alpine home for a whopping $18 million. According to NorthJersey.com, the sprawling mansion boasts 22,000 square feet and features such amenities as two pools, an elevator that goes from the third floor to the basement, two game rooms, a spa, a home theater, a sauna room, a library, and three kitchens along with the expected massive dining room, great room, family room, living room and 14 bathrooms.

The property taxes on the home are reportedly $44,000 a year, which is actually kind of low for a house of that size. That’s because Alpine has no high school or much in the way in municipal services. You might remember that Kovalchuk signed a 15-year, $100 million contract (after his 17 year deal was nullified by the NHL). He went back to Russia leaving some $77 million on the table. If you’re interested in making an offer, the listing went to Signature Realty NJ.

