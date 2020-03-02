‘For You,’ fan stories about Springsteen back in limited edition

Lawrence Kirsch was introduced to Bruce Springsteen's music in 1974 and kept running into the same people at concert after concert. The Springsteen fans, "tramps" as they were known, bonded over stories about "The Boss" and their adventures seeing him and sometimes meeting him. After "The Rising" Kirsch decided to put these stories into a book called "For You original stories and photographs by Bruce Springsteen's Legendary Fans." He called into my show to talk about it.

"I wanted the fans to be able to have this touchstone of their unified feeling of someone they had a connection too," Kirsch said on my show. The book, first published in 2007 sold out in 2009 and is now available in a limited edition reprint, has over 400 photos shared by Springsteen fans in over 30 countries.

"For You" is not an unauthorized biography of Bruce Springsteen although he's involved in many of the stories.

"This is not a bio, but a love letter to Bruce Springsteen," Kirsch said.

"They run the gambit from poignant, to funny, to inspiring essays, one written by Reverend Susan Meyer, who described 'Land Of Hope And Dreams,' saying the songs beauty comes from a simple profession of faith and the power of community."

Kirsch says, "it brings the Bruce Springsteen fan community together. This book couldn't have been created without the Bruce Springsteen fan community."

To get "For You Original Stories and Photographs by Bruce Springsteen's Legendary Fans," click here.

