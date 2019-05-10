Spring has sprung, and its time to get grillin’ for Foodie Friday!

If you are tired of the same old burgers and dogs on your grill, here's a great way to up your grill game. Plus, this recipe is a snap to make and cleanup is a breeze!

All of the ingredients are combined in a foil pouch, placed directly on the grill, and served in that same pouch. You won't even need to clean your grill!

For this recipe, I used onions, peppers, potatoes and broccoli as the veggies, then I added in some chicken chorizo sausage. The beauty of this recipe is how adaptable it is. Add any veggies you like, then pick a protein. I’ve used shrimp, chicken, beef, and salmon in these easy to make pouches. This recipe is also Keto friendly (just leave out the potatoes).

Put the food on a medium/high grill for 20-25 minutes, then open and enjoy!

See the shopping list below, then watch the video for how it’s made!

Shopping list: