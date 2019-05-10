Foodie Friday – Foil pouch chorizo and roasted veggies (Keto friendly)
Spring has sprung, and its time to get grillin’ for Foodie Friday!
If you are tired of the same old burgers and dogs on your grill, here's a great way to up your grill game. Plus, this recipe is a snap to make and cleanup is a breeze!
All of the ingredients are combined in a foil pouch, placed directly on the grill, and served in that same pouch. You won't even need to clean your grill!
For this recipe, I used onions, peppers, potatoes and broccoli as the veggies, then I added in some chicken chorizo sausage. The beauty of this recipe is how adaptable it is. Add any veggies you like, then pick a protein. I’ve used shrimp, chicken, beef, and salmon in these easy to make pouches. This recipe is also Keto friendly (just leave out the potatoes).
Put the food on a medium/high grill for 20-25 minutes, then open and enjoy!
See the shopping list below, then watch the video for how it’s made!
Shopping list:
- 2 pounds chorizo sausage
- 2 medium diced onions
- 3 bell peppers (green, yellow, orange)
- 2 bunches of broccoli spears (with stems)
- 2 cups of diced potatoes
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Smoked paprika
- Aluminum foil