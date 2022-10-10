Following Biden visit last week, VP Harris to be in NJ Monday

PRINCETON — Just four days after President Joe Biden joined Jon Bon Jovi at Gov. Phil Murphy's Middletown home for a $1 million Democratic National Committee fundraiser, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend another DNC 'finance event' in New Jersey Monday morning.

According to an Associated Press daybook entry, Harris is scheduled to land at Trenton-Mercer Airport at 10:30 a.m. Monday, from which she will be taken to a private residence in Princeton to deliver remarks at the event at 11:25.

Then it's back to Trenton-Mercer for the Vice President, for a short plane ride to LaGuardia Airport in New York City.

Once in New York, Harris is scheduled to pre-tape an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" before heading back to Washington, D.C. around 5:30 p.m.

NJ.com reported the "Late Night" booking will be Harris' first on a late-night program since becoming Vice President.

Harris was last in New Jersey on official duty in July, to deliver the keynote address at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.

