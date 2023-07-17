Top Brazilian restaurant adding 2 more NJ locations in 2023

Fogo de Chão is expanding its footprint in the Garden State.

The Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain says it has signed a lease agreement to open up at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

The chain couldn't give an exact opening date but said that the restaurant is slated to welcome customers later this year.

Fogo de Chão was founded in Brazil in 1979. The chain is best known for its a la carte seafood and churrasco experience — guests can enjoy cuts of beef, lamb, chicken, pork, and sausage, carved tableside by chefs.

"Since opening our first New Jersey restaurant in Paramus earlier this year, our brand has received an overwhelmingly warm welcome to the community," said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão. "We are excited to continue our growth in New Jersey and bring our authentic dining experience to even more new and returning guests in the area. With its vibrant atmosphere and passion for exceptional cuisine, Wayne is the perfect city for our continued expansion efforts."

The Wayne restaurant will be the second Fogo de Chão location in New Jersey. According to the company, a portion of Bridgewater Commons won't be far behind as location No. 3 — also set to open later this year.

Fogo de Chão says the Wayne restaurant will featuring an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill. A "Market Table" will be anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, cured meats, antipasti and more.

