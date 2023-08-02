Popular Brazilian restaurant is set to open a third NJ location

🍽 Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão is opening a third NJ location

BRIDGEWATER — Churrasco, the art of roasting high-quality meats over an open flame, has become a cultural dining experience of discovery at Fogo de Chão, an internationally renowned Brazilian restaurant.

Now, Fogo de Chão has decided to expand its New Jersey presence by adding a third location.

The new location is slated to open early next year at Bridgewater Commons in Bridgewater.

The Bridgewater restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill.

The announcement for a location in the Somerset County township supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the U.S. 2023 was another strong year for Fogo with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets including Paramus. There are more planned openings for later this year, as well.

“We are excited to expand our presence to Central New Jersey and introduce the Fogo experience to the Bridgewater community. We look forward to welcoming guests to our new restaurant soon to discover the Culinary Art of Churrasco and the very best cuts that Brazil has to offer right here in Bridgewater,” said Barry McGowan, CEO of Fogo de Chão.

The Bar Fogo and dining room areas will feature multiple captivating social gathering spaces, carefully integrated to elevate the guest experience.

The Bridgewater restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open-air churrasco grill, offering guests a view of gaucho chefs butchering, hand-carving, and grilling meats over an open flame.

A white Carrera marble Market Table will be anchored at the front of the grill featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

Fogo's Gaucho Chefs practice the culinary art of Churrasco- butchering, preparing and fire-roasting different cuts of protein over an open flame.

Social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to create an ambiance that provides conversational areas to linger and enjoy all-day happy hour.

Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts of meat such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

Guests can enhance their experience with a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip, renowned for intense marbling and buttery texture.

“We are very excited to add Fogo de Chão's experiential dining atmosphere as yet another example of our growing concentration on high-quality food and beverage, as we continue to add the stores and experiences that resonate with Central New Jersey,” said Marketing and Business Development Director at Bridgewater Commons, Tom Kovacic.

Brazilian-inspired seafood options will be available à la carte including a Seafood Tower with jumbo shrimp, lobster, crab and more.

The Bridgewater location joins two other Fogo de Chão restaurants in New Jersey including one in Paramus at Garden State Plaza, and an upcoming location in Wayne set to open at Willowbrook later this year.

For more information, visit here.

