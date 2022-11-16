Flying this Thanksgiving? Know which foods can be carried on and which to check
If you’re getting on an airplane to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family or friends, and you’re in charge of bringing some favorite dishes, it’s probably a good idea to know which foods are allowed through a TSA checkpoint and those that are not allowed.
Most foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint, but some items will be need to transported in checked luggage.
Think of it like this: If it’s a solid item, it can go through a checkpoint. However, if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it, or pour it and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it needs to go in a checked bag.
Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint include:
Baked goods: Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweets.
Meat: Turkey, chicken, ham, steak; frozen, cooked, or uncooked.
Stuffing: Cooked or uncooked in a box or a bag
Casseroles: Traditional green beans and onion straws, or something more exotic
Mac n’ Cheese: Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook at your holiday destination.
Fresh vegetables: Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, and greens
Fresh Fruit: Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, and kiwi.
Candy and spices
Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed in checked luggage include:
Cranberry sauce: Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.
Gravy: Homemade or in a jar/can
Beverages: Wine, champagne, and sparkling apple cider
Canned fruit or vegetables: (they have liquid in the can so check them).
Spreadables: Preserves, jams, jellies, and maple syrup.
Keep in mind that food items often need additional security screening so it is best to place those items in an easily accessible location of the carry-on when packing them, and then remove those items from the bag and place them in a bin for screening.
If you’re not sure if a food item should be packed in a carry-on or a checked bag, take a look at the TSA homepage, which has a helpful “What can I bring?” section.
Happy and safe travels!
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
