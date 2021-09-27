Fluffy’s Football Forecast – Giants @ Saints

When my dog Fluffy is not frolicking in the yard or begging for food, he's forecasting football. While some dogs use the paper for the things dogs do on the paper, my dog actually reads the sports section to get as much information possible on the two teams that are playing on Sunday.

This week's game is the New York Giants traveling to take on the "Many Saints of New Orleans." See what I did there "Soprano's" fans?

This will be the New Orleans home opener. So far this season they are 2-1 having opened their season beating the Packers in Green Bay, then losing to the undefeated Carolina Panthers 26-7, then beating the New England Patriots last Sunday 28-13.

As for the winless New York Giants, need I say more? They were blown out by Denver, lost by a point 30-29 on a last-second field goal by the Washington Football Team then lost again 17-14 to the Atlanta Falcons on the day they raised Eli Manning's number 10 jersey to the rafters.

The way Fluffy picks his winner is very simple. We set up a helmet for each team with a bowl of food in front of it. Each bowl contains the same amount of food. I bring the dog to the beginning of my long hallway and whichever bowl he goes to will be the bowl he thinks will win the game.

