Flower Power – NJ Florists give out free bouquets, here’s where to get them
Don't be surprised if a stranger hands you flowers in New Jersey today.
Oct. 19 has been designated 'Petal it Forward' by the Society of American Florists (SAF).
The idea is to spread the "power of flowers."
Select florists will give away two flowers or bouquets to individuals who visit the shop. You give both to a stranger, urging them to keep one, and give the other to another stranger.
"Science has proven that flowers reduce stress and anxiety and make people happy," SAF says.
Not all florists in New Jersey have signed on, but shops serving all 21 counties are included.
NJ Florists Participating in Petal it Forward:
- A Blossom Shop Florist, Bayville
- Angelone's Florist, Raritan
- Denis Flowers & Gifts, New Milford
- Garden Greenhouse and Nursery, Clermont
- Petal Street Flower Company, Point Pleasant
- Sunnywoods Florist, Chatham
- The Flower Junction, Lumberton
Petal it Forward began seven years ago. Since, thousands of florists in all 50 states have participated.
