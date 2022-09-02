FLORENCE — The boyfriend of a woman killed and found in her own home has not been seen since last weekend, according to two reports.

Sheila Maguire, 54, was discovered dead on Monday afternoon at her Birch Hollow Road residence, after Florence police were requested for a wellness check by her daughters who said had been unable to reach her for a few days, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Bradshaw did not disclose the cause of death. No charges had been filed in the killing as of Friday.

There was no threat to the public despite Macguire's homicide, Bradshaw said in an announcement about the case.

Where's Peter?

On her personal Facebook page, Maguire posted many pictures of boyfriend Peter Lestician. She described him as "my person" and she was happy to walk through life with.

They had lived together for six years as of 2020, according to another post.

Lestician has been a teacher at South Brunswick High School since 1995, according to payroll records and the school's own website.

He was named NJ.com's state Softball Coach of the Year in 2019, in his second year as softball coach at Hightstown High School.

A neighbor told NBC Philadelphia Lestician nor his car have been seen for several days.

Unnamed police sources told The Trentonian Lestician had been a "person of interest" in the case. The same report said that although classes had not started in Hightstown, student athletes there were aware that Lestician has not been recently seen.

A spokesman for the Prosecutor's Office on Friday morning did not immediately respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Here's where NJ legal weed is sold The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, with close to two dozen state approvals given since the first adult recreational sales in the state back in April. Here is where the open sites are located.