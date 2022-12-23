Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm

❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding

Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in the form of heavy rains and strong winds, leaving flood-prone areas underwater.

Hoboken was dealing with "high water conditions" around 9 a.m., which prompted NJ Transit train delays, according to a tweet by the transit agency.

Another North Jersey community, Edgewater, was largely submerged early Friday, as seen in a video clip tweeted by HudPost:

In Middlesex County, Perth Amboy dealt with intense flooding, as seen in video posted to Twitter by Collin Gross:

Atlantic County also had a fair amount of flooding issues on Friday.

A Philadelphia Inquirer reporter shared video of back bay street flooding in Ventnor Heights to Twitter:

In Egg Harbor Township, police said about 30 people had to be evacuated from motels in the West Atlantic City area along the Black Horse Pike, using a raised military grade vehicle.

West Atlantic City and Bargaintown Fire Departments helped in the efforts, involving the Travel Inn, Travel Lodge, the New Sea Breeze and the Economy Inn.

The American Red Cross also responded, to provide assistance for those being evacuated.

Two abandoned vehicles stuck in the flood waters along the Black Horse Pike were towed to the Egg Harbor Township Impound Lot.

No injuries were reported in that situation.

By late Friday morning, flood waters had begun to recede but the Black Horse Pike remained closed in both directions between Athens Avenue and Bayport Drive.

Repeated flooding was expected Friday night, with the next high tide cresting around 8:15 p.m., police said.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

