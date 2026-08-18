Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Photo by Glenn Souer on Unsplash, Victim Erica Beeks, of Lindenwold, was killed on an e-bike an accused drunk driver is facing a criminal charge (Facebook Erica Beeks) a bike parked in a dark room next to a wall

⚠️ Police say the driver showed signs of intoxication after Saturday night's crash.

➡️ Erica Beeks, 46, died at the scene after an SUV struck her e-bike.

🔴 Investigators were awaiting blood sample results as the case moved toward a detention hearing.

A 65-year-old Camden County woman is accused of drunk driving and causing a deadly crash that killed an e-bike rider over the weekend.

Deborah Carey, of Pine Hill, was charged with the second-degree reckless death by auto of 46-year-old Erica Beeks, of Lindenwold, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

Carey was also issued multiple tickets, including for DUI, following the Saturday night wreck.

Lindenwold Police responded to the 1900 block of Laurel Road for a crash around 10:24 p.m.

Officers found a 2022 white Nissan Rogue pulled onto a residential front lawn, while the victim was lying next to her mangled e-bike in a driveway, bleeding from her head.

There was also a fallen utility pole, while the Nissan had visible damage consistent with hitting the e-bike and the pole, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Beeks died at the scene.

The victim's boyfriend spoke with police as a witness, as he had been riding his own e-bike about 10 to 20 feet behind Beeks, according to investigators.

He said they were riding southbound on the shoulder of Laurel Road, when the Nissan swerved from his left side and into the path of the victim, striking Beeks’ e-bike and the pole.

Stockton graduate Emily Loeb '23 is a teacher at Atlantic City High School enrolled in the loan forgiveness program (Susan Allen, Stockton University) Stockton graduate Emily Loeb '23 is a teacher at Atlantic City High School enrolled in the loan forgiveness program (Susan Allen, Stockton University)

💰 Eligible NJ teachers could receive up to $20,000 to help pay down student loan debt.

📅 Applications for the 2026-27 school year are open now and close Sept. 30.

🏫 Eligibility depends on a teacher's subject, hire date and the specific school where they work.

Many New Jersey teachers can now apply for up to $20,000 in student loan relief, but they have until Sept. 30 to submit their paperwork.

The application window for the New Jersey Teacher Loan Redemption Program opened Friday for the 2026-27 school year and closes at midnight on Sept. 30, 2026.

It offers a possible total of $20,000 in debt relief. The maximum amount that each teacher can get from the program is individualized; annual payments equal 25% of his or her principal and interest, up to $5,000 per year.

“As a participant in the Teacher Loan Redemption Program, I get to make a difference in my students’ lives while receiving support from the State in paying down my student loan debt. It’s a wonderful opportunity that I would encourage other New Jersey teachers to look into," Atlantic City High School science teacher Emily Loeb said.

The state Loan Redemption Program is only available to teachers in certain high-need subjects. Click the link above to see if you qualify.

Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire (Dennis Symons) Franconia Ridge in New Hampshire

☑️ Four 18-year-olds from New Jersey were rescued from a NH hiking train

☑️ Fish & Game said the group was not prepared for conditions at 5,000 feet.

☑️New Hampshire officials say the teens could be billed for the cost of the rescue.

Four New Jersey teens will likely be billed for their rescue from a New Hampshire hiking trail because of their lack of preparation.

New Hampshire Fish & Game said the group was on Franconia Ridge in The White Mountains at 5,000 feet on Friday night and called 911 after one hiker developed sore legs and was having trouble breathing.

Fish and Game learned that the group had no lights, was low on water and food, and was not properly dressed for the conditions.

New Hampshire Public Radio's report said there were "strong winds and cold temperatures" at high elevations in the White Mountains on Friday night.

NH Fish and Game identified the hikers as Jainam Bhavsar, Purva Jayani, Tirth Shah and Advik Yadav, all 18 years old.

New Hampshire Fish & Game said volunteers and a conservation officer hiked 4.2 miles and found the hikers more than three hours later. They were guided all night back to the trailhead.

"NH Fish & Game's response for this rescue was paid for with monies from the NH Hike Safe Card and the Search & Rescue Fund. No hunting, fishing, or trapping license fees are used for search and rescue missions in NH," the agency said.

A Brick Township man is charged with intentionally cutting down a flock camera at a gas station (Canva/Google Maps) A Brick Township man is charged with intentionally cutting down a flock camera at a gas station (Canva/Google Maps)

🚨 A 31-year-old Brick man was charged after police say a Flock license plate-reading camera was intentionally cut down.

📹 Police say the camera remained operational after the July 8 incident at an Exxon station on Drum Point Road.

👮 Brick police say Flock cameras don't issue tickets or make arrests; they provide investigative leads to help solve crimes.

BRICK — An Ocean County man is charged after police say he helped cut down a pole holding a Flock license plate-reading camera.

On July 8, officers from the Brick Township Police Department responded to the Exxon station on Drum Point Road after receiving reports that a Flock safety camera was intentionally cut down. The camera remains operational, police said.

They arrested Andrew Wardell, 31, of Brick, who was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to Brick Township police, Flock cameras are automated license plate readers designed to help police identify vehicles connected to criminal activity. They can help locate stolen vehicles, investigate incidents such as burglaries, thefts, and other crimes, and provide investigators with valuable leads when a vehicle is captured on camera.

Flock cameras can also help identify vehicles involved in crimes across jurisdictional boundaries, help establish timelines and patterns during criminal investigations, and provide information that may help officers quickly locate a suspect vehicle or a missing vehicle.

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash, Accused NJ sex predator Gilmer Briones-Guevara of Riverside (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office) closeup photo of computer keyboard

⚠️ Burlington County man arrested for online child sex crimes

➡️ Over 50 underage girls were targeted in sexual conversations

🔴 Trial date set as Briones-Guevara remains in jail

A 33-year-old Burlington County man is accused of being a rampant online child sex predator.

Gilmer Briones-Guevara, of Riverside, was arrested in April after officials said investigators found he had sexual conversations online with at least 50 underage girls.

Briones-Guevara often sent photos and videos of himself masturbating and requested they sent him back similar videos and photos of themselves, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

Ten of the young victims he targeted did send him self-produced child sexual abuse material, Bradshaw said.

Investigators believe that there may be additional victims of Briones-Guevara’s activities on several social media chat apps, including Snapchat, Instagram and Just Text.

Anyone who believes their child was targeted, online or in-person, is urged to contact the Prosecutor’s Office.

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with more than 4,700 notable layoffs announced, revealed by employers in the first three months. By mid-August, the total was above 11,500. Here's a look at the largest announcements. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Asbury Park and the perfect summer day in the summer of '26! EJ did a broadcast from our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio on Saturday August 15, 2026. Asbury Park was hopping! The beach and boardwalk were busy well into the evening with low humidity, sunny cloudless skies and a surf temp of 78° and a light breezy air temp of 80°! EJ felt the need to take a walk and document it! Enjoy the photos! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

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