Flemington man admits sexually abusing 2 children

FLEMINGTON — A 45-year-old borough man faces up to eight years in prison after admitting that he molested two children.

Mohamed Osman pleaded guilty this week to third-degree child endangerment and two counts of fourth-degree child abuse.

Osman was arrested in July and accused of molesting the children in Raritan Township.

Prosecutors said Osman admitted in court to physically assaulting a child and "knowingly and purposefully touching the intimate body parts of a child for his own sexual satisfaction."

He had another child touch Osman's "intimate body parts for his own sexual gratification," prosecutors said.

Authorities did not publicly reveal Osman's relationship to the victims.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 25 by Superior Court Judge Angela Borkowski, sitting in Flemington.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .