Five NJ spa experiences that make a perfect gift

If you’re looking for a gift to give to that man or woman or a couple that has everything, a spa experience is never a bad idea.

And many people don’t know that New Jersey has some of the best bars in the Northeast.

I compiled a list of a few of our favorites.

If you can’t stand the cold and have a hard time getting motivated to go outside, you may be in need of a staycation or even an exciting activity to look forward to.

Why not treat yourself to a spa day this winter and transport yourself to a relaxing vacation for just an hour or two?

New Jersey is known to have some of the best spas around that will make you feel like you’re on a luxury vacation even if in reality you’re a few minutes away from home.

Here are some of the best if you’re looking to book this experience soon.

Sojo Spa Club, Edgewater

Via Sojo Spa Club on Facebook Via Sojo Spa Club on Facebook loading...

Sojo Spa Club is a beautiful spa located on the Hudson River with a variety of treatments.

They have daily admission passes if you want to enjoy pools and baths in addition to dining, and they also provide individual services.

They also have a hotel if you are looking for a relaxing night of sleep after a day of pampering.

Ocean Place Resort & Spa, Long Branch

Via Ocean Place Resort & Spa on Facebook Via Ocean Place Resort & Spa on Facebook loading...

This is another fantastic option if you want a spa day with a view.

This spa has a super wide range of treatments and is open every day of the week.

Special services are also available on Sundays and you can also stay the night here.

The Woodhouse Day Spa, Montclair, Summit, Hoboken

This spa has several locations across 21 states and is very well known for its amazing luxury spa treatments and experience.

The spa has over 70 treatments for all areas of the body and they even offer sleep therapy.

You can also stack treatments if you are looking to spend more than an hour here.

Zahara Day Spa, Jersey City

Zahara Day Spa via Google Maps Zahara Day Spa via Google Maps loading...

Escape the city in your mind and head to Zahara for a relaxing day.

This spa has been rated one of the top in Jersey City and specializes in skin-reviving treatments.

If you get dry skin in the winter this is definitely the place to go.

Alchemy Mind and Body, Princeton

Via Alchemy Mind and Body on Facebook Via Alchemy Mind and Body on Facebook loading...

This luxury spa has a variety of treatments and amenities such as acupuncture, cup therapy and they even have hydrotherapy tubs and cabana treatments.

If you are looking for a more high-end experience this is definitely where you should go.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.